TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

338 FPUS54 KSJT 150829

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

TXZ127-152115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-152115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-152115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-152115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-152115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-152115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-152115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-152115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-152115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-152115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-152115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-152115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-152115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-152115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-152115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-152115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-152115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-152115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-152115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-152115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-152115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-152115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-152115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-152115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

329 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

