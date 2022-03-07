TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

340 AM CST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

