TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

486 FPUS54 KSJT 210924

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

TXZ127-212215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-212215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-212215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-212215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-212215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-212215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-212215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-212215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-212215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-212215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-212215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-212215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-212215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-212215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-212215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-212215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-212215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-212215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-212215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-212215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-212215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-212215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-212215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-212215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

324 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

