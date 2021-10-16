TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

341 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

