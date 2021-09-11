TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

896 FPUS54 KSJT 110848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

