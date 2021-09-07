TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021 _____ 255 FPUS54 KSJT 070840 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 TXZ127-072115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ072-072115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-072115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ054-072115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ169-072115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ154-072115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ098-072115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ099-072115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ049-072115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ113-072115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ114-072115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ128-072115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ064-072115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ065-072115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ066-072115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-072115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ071-072115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ073-072115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-072115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ076-072115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-072115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ168-072115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ170-072115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ078-072115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 340 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather