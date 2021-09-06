TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

TXZ127-062130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-062130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-062130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-062130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-062130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-062130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-062130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-062130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ049-062130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ113-062130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-062130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-062130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-062130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-062130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-062130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-062130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-062130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-062130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-062130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-062130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-062130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-062130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-062130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-062130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

225 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

