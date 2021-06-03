TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

TXZ127-032115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-032115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-032115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-032115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-032115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-032115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-032115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-032115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-032115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-032115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-032115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-032115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-032115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ065-032115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-032115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-032115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-032115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-032115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ155-032115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-032115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-032115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-032115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-032115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-032115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

