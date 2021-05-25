TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021 _____ 513 FPUS54 KSJT 250856 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 TXZ127-252115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-252115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-252115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ054-252115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-252115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ154-252115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ098-252115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-252115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-252115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-252115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-252115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-252115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-252115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-252115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-252115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-252115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ071-252115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-252115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ155-252115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ076-252115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-252115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ168-252115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ170-252115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ078-252115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 356 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather