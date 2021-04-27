TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

735 FPUS54 KSJT 270900

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

TXZ127-272115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-272115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-272115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ054-272115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-272115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-272115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-272115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-272115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-272115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-272115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-272115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-272115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-272115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-272115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-272115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-272115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-272115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-272115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-272115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ076-272115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-272115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-272115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ170-272115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-272115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather