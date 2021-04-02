TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021 _____ 544 FPUS54 KSJT 020804 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 TXZ127-022115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ072-022115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ140-022115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ054-022115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ169-022115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ154-022115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ098-022115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ099-022115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ049-022115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ113-022115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ114-022115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ128-022115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ064-022115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ065-022115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ066-022115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ139-022115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ071-022115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ073-022115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ155-022115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ076-022115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ077-022115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ168-022115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ170-022115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ078-022115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 304 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather