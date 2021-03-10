TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 _____ 054 FPUS54 KSJT 100955 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 TXZ127-102215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ072-102215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ140-102215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-102215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ169-102215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ154-102215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-102215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ099-102215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-102215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-102215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ114-102215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ128-102215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ064-102215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-102215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ066-102215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ139-102215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-102215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-102215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-102215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-102215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ077-102215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-102215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ170-102215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-102215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 355 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$