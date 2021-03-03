TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

_____

232 FPUS54 KSJT 030956

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

TXZ127-032230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-032230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-032230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-032230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-032230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-032230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-032230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-032230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-032230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-032230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-032230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-032230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-032230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-032230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-032230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-032230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-032230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-032230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-032230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-032230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-032230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-032230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-032230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-032230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather