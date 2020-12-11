TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

_____

410 FPUS54 KSJT 110922

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

TXZ127-112215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-112215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-112215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-112215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-112215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-112215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-112215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-112215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-112215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ113-112215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-112215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-112215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-112215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-112215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-112215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-112215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-112215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-112215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-112215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-112215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 25 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-112215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ168-112215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-112215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-112215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather