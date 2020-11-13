TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

TXZ127-132300-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ072-132300-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-132300-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ054-132300-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-132300-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-132300-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ098-132300-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ099-132300-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ049-132300-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ113-132300-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ114-132300-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ128-132300-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ064-132300-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-132300-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ066-132300-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ139-132300-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ071-132300-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-132300-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ155-132300-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ076-132300-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to 70.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-132300-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-132300-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-132300-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ078-132300-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

326 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers through early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

