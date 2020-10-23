TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

387 FPUS54 KSJT 230835

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

TXZ127-232130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-232130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ140-232130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs 61 to 67. North winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-232130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-232130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-232130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-232130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ099-232130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ049-232130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-232130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-232130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ128-232130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ064-232130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-232130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-232130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-232130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-232130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ073-232130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-232130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076-232130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-232130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ168-232130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-232130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-232130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

