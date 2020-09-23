TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ072-232130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ140-232130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ054-232130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ169-232130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ154-232130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ098-232130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ099-232130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ049-232130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ113-232130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ114-232130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ128-232130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ064-232130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ065-232130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ066-232130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ139-232130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ071-232130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ073-232130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ155-232130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ076-232130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ077-232130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ168-232130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ170-232130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ078-232130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
305 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
