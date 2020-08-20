TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
TXZ127-202115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-202115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-202115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-202115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-202115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-202115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-202115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ099-202115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ049-202115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ113-202115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ114-202115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ128-202115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ064-202115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-202115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-202115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-202115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-202115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-202115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-202115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ076-202115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-202115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-202115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ170-202115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ078-202115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
