TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
TXZ127-192115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ072-192115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-192115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-192115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-192115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-192115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-192115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ099-192115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ049-192115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ113-192115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ114-192115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ128-192115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ064-192115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-192115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.
TXZ066-192115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-192115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-192115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-192115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-192115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ076-192115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-192115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-192115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ170-192115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ078-192115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
