TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

_____

805 FPUS54 KSJT 180847

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

TXZ127-182115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-182115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-182115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-182115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-182115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-182115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-182115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-182115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-182115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-182115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-182115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-182115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-182115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-182115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-182115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-182115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-182115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-182115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-182115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-182115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-182115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-182115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-182115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-182115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather