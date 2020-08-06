TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
_____
020 FPUS54 KSJT 060753
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
TXZ127-062200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-062200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ140-062200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ054-062200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ169-062200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-062200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ098-062200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ099-062200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ049-062200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ113-062200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ114-062200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ128-062200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-062200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ065-062200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ066-062200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ139-062200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ071-062200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ073-062200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ155-062200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ076-062200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ077-062200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-062200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-062200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ078-062200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
253 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather