TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

084 FPUS54 KSJT 230747

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

TXZ127-232200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-232200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-232200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-232200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-232200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

90. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-232200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-232200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-232200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-232200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-232200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-232200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-232200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-232200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-232200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-232200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-232200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-232200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-232200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-232200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-232200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-232200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-232200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-232200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

90. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-232200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

247 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather