TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

TXZ127-160915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-160915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-160915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-160915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-160915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-160915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-160915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-160915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-160915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-160915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-160915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-160915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-160915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-160915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-160915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-160915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-160915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-160915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-160915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-160915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-160915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-160915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-160915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-160915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

304 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

