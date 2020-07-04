TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
890 FPUS54 KSJT 040820
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
TXZ127-042115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-042115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ140-042115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-042115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-042115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-042115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-042115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ099-042115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-042115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ113-042115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ114-042115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-042115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-042115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ065-042115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ066-042115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ139-042115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-042115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ073-042115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ155-042115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-042115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ077-042115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ168-042115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-042115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-042115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather