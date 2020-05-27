TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ072-272115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ140-272115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ054-272115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ169-272115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ154-272115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ098-272115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ099-272115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ049-272115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ113-272115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ114-272115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ128-272115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ064-272115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ065-272115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ066-272115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ139-272115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ071-272115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ073-272115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ155-272115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ076-272115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ077-272115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ168-272115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ170-272115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ078-272115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
359 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
