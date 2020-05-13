TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ072-132115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ140-132115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ054-132115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-132115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-132115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-132115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ099-132115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ049-132115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ113-132115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ114-132115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ128-132115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ064-132115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ065-132115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ066-132115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ139-132115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ071-132115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ073-132115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-132115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-132115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-132115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ168-132115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ170-132115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-132115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
400 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly sunny
with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
