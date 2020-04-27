TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

306 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

