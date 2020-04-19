TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

TXZ127-192115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ072-192115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ140-192115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ054-192115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ169-192115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-192115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-192115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-192115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ049-192115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ113-192115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-192115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ128-192115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ064-192115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-192115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-192115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ139-192115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ071-192115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-192115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ155-192115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-192115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ077-192115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-192115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ170-192115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-192115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

341 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

