TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

518 FPUS54 KSJT 220849

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

TXZ127-222115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-222115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-222115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-222115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-222115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-222115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-222115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ099-222115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-222115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ113-222115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ114-222115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-222115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ064-222115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-222115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-222115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-222115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-222115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-222115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-222115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ076-222115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-222115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ168-222115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-222115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-222115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

349 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

