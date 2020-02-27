TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

767 FPUS54 KSJT 270939

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

TXZ127-272345-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-272345-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-272345-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ054-272345-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-272345-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-272345-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-272345-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-272345-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-272345-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-272345-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-272345-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-272345-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-272345-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ071-272345-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-272345-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-272345-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ154-272345-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ155-272345-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-272345-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-272345-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-272345-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-272345-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-272345-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-272345-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

339 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather