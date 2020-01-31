TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

TXZ127-312215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ072-312215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-312215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ054-312215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ098-312215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ099-312215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ049-312215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ113-312215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ114-312215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128-312215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-312215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ065-312215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ066-312215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ071-312215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-312215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-312215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-312215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-312215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-312215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ077-312215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-312215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-312215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-312215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ170-312215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

323 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

