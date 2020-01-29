TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
TXZ127-292245-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
TXZ072-292245-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ140-292245-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ054-292245-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ098-292245-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ099-292245-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ049-292245-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ113-292245-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ114-292245-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ128-292245-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ064-292245-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ065-292245-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ066-292245-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ071-292245-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ073-292245-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ139-292245-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ154-292245-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ155-292245-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ076-292245-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ077-292245-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ078-292245-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ168-292245-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ169-292245-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ170-292245-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
306 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
