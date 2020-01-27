TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

TXZ127-271115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ072-271115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-271115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ054-271115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-271115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-271115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ049-271115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-271115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-271115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ128-271115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ064-271115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-271115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-271115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-271115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-271115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-271115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-271115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-271115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ076-271115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-271115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-271115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-271115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-271115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-271115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

407 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

