TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
TXZ127-252215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ072-252215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ140-252215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ054-252215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ098-252215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ099-252215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ049-252215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ113-252215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ114-252215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ128-252215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ064-252215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ065-252215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ066-252215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ071-252215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ073-252215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ139-252215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
TXZ154-252215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ155-252215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ076-252215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ077-252215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ078-252215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ168-252215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ169-252215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ170-252215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
313 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
