TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ072-072245-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ140-072245-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ054-072245-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ098-072245-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ099-072245-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ049-072245-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 50.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ113-072245-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ114-072245-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ128-072245-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ064-072245-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-072245-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ066-072245-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ071-072245-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ073-072245-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ139-072245-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ154-072245-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ155-072245-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
TXZ076-072245-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ077-072245-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ078-072245-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ168-072245-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ169-072245-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-072245-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
