TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

619 FPUS54 KSJT 300929

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ127-302215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ072-302215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ140-302215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ054-302215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ098-302215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ099-302215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ049-302215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-302215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ114-302215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-302215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ064-302215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ065-302215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ066-302215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ071-302215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ073-302215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ139-302215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ154-302215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-302215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-302215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-302215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-302215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-302215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-302215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ170-302215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

329 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

