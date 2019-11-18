TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
TXZ127-182215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ072-182215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ140-182215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ054-182215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ098-182215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ099-182215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ049-182215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ113-182215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ114-182215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ128-182215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ064-182215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ065-182215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ066-182215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ071-182215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ073-182215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ139-182215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ154-182215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ155-182215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ076-182215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ077-182215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ078-182215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ168-182215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ169-182215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ170-182215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
322 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
