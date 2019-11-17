TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TXZ127-172215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-172215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-172215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-172215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-172215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-172215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-172215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-172215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-172215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-172215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-172215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-172215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-172215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-172215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-172215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-172215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-172215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-172215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-172215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-172215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-172215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-172215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-172215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-172215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

311 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

