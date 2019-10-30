TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
628 FPUS54 KSJT 300800
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
TXZ127-302115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning.
Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-302115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle and rain likely in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ140-302115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ054-302115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning.
Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ098-302115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-302115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ049-302115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-302115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-302115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ128-302115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ064-302115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance
of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ065-302115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance
of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ066-302115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Rain
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through the day. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ071-302115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Chance
of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ073-302115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ139-302115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ154-302115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ155-302115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ076-302115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of drizzle in
the morning. Chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ077-302115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers early in
the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ078-302115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely and areas of drizzle in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ168-302115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ169-302115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ170-302115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
300 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
