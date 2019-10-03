TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

_____

353 FPUS54 KSJT 030856

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

TXZ127-032115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-032115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-032115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-032115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-032115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-032115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-032115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-032115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-032115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-032115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-032115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-032115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-032115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-032115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-032115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-032115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-032115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-032115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-032115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-032115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-032115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-032115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-032115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-032115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

356 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather