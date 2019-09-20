TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

353 FPUS54 KSJT 200901

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

TXZ127-202200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-202200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-202200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-202200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-202200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-202200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-202200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-202200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-202200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-202200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-202200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-202200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-202200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-202200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-202200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-202200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-202200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-202200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-202200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-202200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-202200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-202200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-202200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-202200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather