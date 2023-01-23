TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

943 FPUS54 KOUN 230801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

TXZ086-231600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ083-231600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ084-231600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ087-231600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ085-231600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ088-231600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ089-231600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ090-231600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Additional moderate

snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather