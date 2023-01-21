TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

TXZ086-211600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-211600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

50. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-211600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-211600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-211600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ088-211600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-211600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-211600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

