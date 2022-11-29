TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

TXZ086-291600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ083-291600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-291600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-291600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ085-291600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ088-291600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ089-291600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ090-291600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

