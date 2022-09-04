TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ 330 FPUS54 KOUN 040741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TXZ086-042100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ083-042100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ084-042100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ087-042100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ085-042100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ088-042100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ089-042100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ090-042100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather