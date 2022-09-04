TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

330 FPUS54 KOUN 040741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

TXZ086-042100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-042100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ084-042100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ087-042100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ085-042100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ088-042100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ089-042100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-042100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather