TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ 294 FPUS54 KOUN 050621 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 TXZ086-060900- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ083-060900- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ084-060900- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ087-060900- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ085-060900- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ088-060900- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ089-060900- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ090-060900- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 121 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather