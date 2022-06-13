TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

750 FPUS54 KOUN 130641

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

TXZ086-140900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ083-140900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ084-140900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ087-140900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ085-140900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ088-140900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ089-140900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

TXZ090-140900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather