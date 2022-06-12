TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022 _____ 295 FPUS54 KOUN 120641 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TXZ086-130900- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ083-130900- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 110. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ084-130900- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot with highs around 110. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ087-130900- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot with highs around 110. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ085-130900- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 110. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. $$ TXZ088-130900- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ089-130900- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. $$ TXZ090-130900- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 141 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. $$