385 FPUS54 KOUN 170601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

TXZ086-180900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 234 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, hot. Highs

around 105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ083-180900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy, hot

with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs around 105. Lows around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ084-180900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy, hot

with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs around 105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ087-180900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-180900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy, hot

with highs around 105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, hot. Highs

105 to 110. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-180900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ089-180900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 234 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs around 105. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ090-180900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 234 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds. Breezy, hot with highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot.

Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

