TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

